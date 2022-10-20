Cough syrup makers see healthy future, say controversies won't dent demand

For the past two-and-a-half years, India’s Rs 5,400-crore market has been front and centre of public attention, not always in a positive way. The outbreak of the Covid-19 pandemic saw sales jump, with the characteristic dry cough being a common after-effect of the virus. At the same time, the government has been deliberating on a ban on codeine-based cough syrups, a move that has added uncertainty to the future of a Rs 438-crore segment of the market. Finally, with the recent deaths of 66 children in The Gambia linked to India-made cough syrups many questions have been raised on the state of pharma regulatory bodies in India.