JUST IN
Air India halves discount on basic fares for senior citizens, students
Countdown to a new tomorrow: PM Modi to launch 5G services October 1
udaan to provide medicine delivery to pharmacies every 4-hour
Price hikes in electric scooter models? 'Unlikely', says Ola Electric
Top 20% of Urban Company partners earned Rs 42,000 per month in Q2
Blue Dart Express' volume growth momentum likely to sustain in FY23
ArcelorMittal Nippon Steel India joins race to buy Srei group firms
Adani Ports incorporates arm for trading in aviation-related fuels
Companies can now register themselves as insolvency professionals
Indian Oil Corporation sets up new unit for treasury operations
You are here: Home » Companies » News
udaan to provide medicine delivery to pharmacies every 4-hour
Air India halves discount on basic fares for senior citizens, students
Business Standard

Countdown to a new tomorrow: PM Modi to launch 5G services October 1

The Indian economy is expected to rake in $455 billion between 2023 and 2040 as a direct result of 5G, according to the GSM Association

Topics
Narendra Modi | 5G service in India | 5G

Subhayan Chakraborty  |  New Delhi 

5g
The vast set of possible applications of 5G has fired the imagination of all key groups

Ahead of the launch of 5G services in the country on October 1, businesses across the telecom and tech industries are busy brainstorming on how to deploy, innovate and monetize this next leap in digital communications technology.

TO READ THE FULL STORY, SUBSCRIBE NOW NOW AT JUST RS 249 A MONTH.

SUBSCRIBE TO INSIGHTS

What you get on Business Standard Premium?

  • icon Unlock 30+ premium stories daily hand-picked by our editors, across devices on browser and app.
  • icon Full access to our intuitive epaper - clip, save, share articles from any device; newspaper archives from 2006.
  • icon Curated newsletters on markets, personal finance, policy & politics, start-ups, technology, and more.
  • icon Pick your 5 favourite companies, get a daily email with all news updates on them.
  • icon 26 years of website archives.
  • icon Preferential invites to Business Standard events.
OR

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Narendra Modi

First Published: Thu, September 29 2022. 22:21 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.