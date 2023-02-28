JUST IN
Income-Tax Dept conducts searches at real estate firms in Hyderabad
Adani Group to repay up to $790 mn share-backed loans by March: Reports
High airfares are here to stay after post-pandemic boom: AirAsia CEO
No refinancing, capital plans at HK roadshow, says Adani Group CFO
Top headlines: Apple creates new jobs, India's derivate bond trade at risk
Singapore Airlines to get 25.1% stake in enlarged Air India group
With new tagline, Pepsi ropes in Ranveer Singh as its new brand ambassador
Paytm shareholding changes: Ant exceeds 25% mark, MFs increase their stake
BS Annual Awards 2022: Power-packed jury picks the best of India Inc
VIL allots 12,000 optionally convertible debentures to ATC Telecom Infra
You are here: Home » Companies » News
Income-Tax Dept conducts searches at real estate firms in Hyderabad
icon-arrow-left
Business Standard

Court orders jail for 2 Maiden Pharma execs for exporting substandard drugs

The company has denied its drugs were at fault for the deaths in Gambia and tests by an Indian government laboratory found there were no toxins in them

Topics
Pharmaceutical companies | Gambia | substandard drugs

Reuters  |  NEW DELHI 

pharma, medicine, drugs
The company had been facing legal difficulties for years over suspected shoddy products.

An Indian court has sentenced two pharmaceutical company executives to two-and-half years in jail for exporting substandard drugs to Vietnam a decade ago, months after the WHO linked their cough syrups to the deaths of children in Gambia.

India suspended production at Maiden Pharmaceuticals in October last year for violations of manufacturing standards after the World Health Organization said four of its cough syrups may have killed dozens of children in Gambia.

The company has denied its drugs were at fault for the deaths in Gambia and tests by an Indian government laboratory found there were no toxins in them.

The company had been facing legal difficulties for years over suspected shoddy products.

A court in Sonipat, near New Delhi, where Maiden has its main production facility, ordered jail for company founder Naresh Kumar Goel and technical director M.K. Sharma for exporting heartburn medicine "not of standard quality" to Vietnam.

"This court has come to the conclusion that the complainant/prosecution has duly proved the charge ... beyond a shadow of reasonable doubt," the judge, Sanjeev Arya, told the court in its ruling last week.

The written judgement was posted online this week. The court has given them until March 23 to appeal to a higher court.

The two were also fined 100,000 rupees ($1,209) each for exporting the medicine, Ranitidine Tablets B.P (Mantek-150), to Vietnam.

Goel did not answer calls to his telephone. The company said it had no immediate comment on the convictions and declined to provide Sharma's contact details.

Their lawyer told the court that as both Goel and Sharma were over the age of 60 and had been facing court proceedings for the seven years, it should take a "lenient view" on their punishment, according to the judgement.

Indian authorities started investigating the company in 2014 after the Consulate General of India in Vietnam told India's Drug Controller General that Vietnam had blacklisted many Indian companies, including Maiden, for quality violations.

($1 = 82.7000 Indian rupees)

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Pharmaceutical companies

First Published: Tue, February 28 2023. 13:19 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.