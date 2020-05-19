JUST IN
Bharti Airtel posts consolidated loss before tax of Rs 7,010 crore in Q4
Covid-19 crisis: Global mobile firms warn curbs make India unattractive

Govt proposal says only 40% of the value of imported second-hand machines (to make devices) will be considered for determining the investment; firms want it to be 100%

mobile manufacturing | Coronavirus | India smartphone market

Surajeet Das Gupta  |  New Delhi 

The productivity-linked incentive (PLI) scheme of the government to woo mobile device players like Apple Inc and Samsung to make India a global export hub could be derailed.

The reason: Global mobile majors have made it clear to the government that they cannot shift production for export from markets like China to India or create an export hub if the government goes ahead with a proposal to consider only 40 per cent of the value of imported second-hand machines (to make devices) for determining the investment made by a company to be eligible for the scheme. Under the scheme, the ...

First Published: Tue, May 19 2020. 02:25 IST

