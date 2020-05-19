Covid-19 crisis: Global mobile firms warn curbs make India unattractive

The productivity-linked incentive (PLI) scheme of the government to woo mobile device players like Apple Inc and Samsung to make India a global export hub could be derailed.

The reason: Global mobile majors have made it clear to the government that they cannot shift production for export from markets like China to India or create an export hub if the government goes ahead with a proposal to consider only 40 per cent of the value of imported second-hand machines (to make devices) for determining the investment made by a company to be eligible for the scheme. Under the scheme, the ...