Ore preparation workers at Tata Steel's Dutch facility go on strike
Business Standard

Covid-19 crisis: Hindustan Unilever's crorepati club shrinks by 10% in FY20

HUL's permanent employee base in FY20, for the record, stood at 7,082, an increase of 25 per cent over the previous year.

Topics
Hindustan Unilever | salary | Indian companies

Viveat Susan Pinto  |  Mumbai 

As many as 129 employees took home a remuneration of Rs 1 crore and above at Hindustan Unilever (HUL) in financial year 2019-20 (FY20), which is nearly 10 per cent lower than the number last year, data from the company’s latest annual report shows. The shrinkage in the crorepati club comes as the company fights the Covid-19 crisis.

The company has seen its top line and bottom line grow 1.62 per cent and 11.63 per cent, respectively, in FY20 versus a year ago. HUL employees, said HR experts, have the option to defer a part of their bonus and receive a larger amount, based on ...

First Published: Wed, June 10 2020. 22:18 IST

