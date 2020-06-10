Covid-19 crisis: Hindustan Unilever's crorepati club shrinks by 10% in FY20

As many as 129 employees took home a remuneration of Rs 1 crore and above at Hindustan Unilever (HUL) in financial year 2019-20 (FY20), which is nearly 10 per cent lower than the number last year, data from the company’s latest annual report shows. The shrinkage in the crorepati club comes as the company fights the Covid-19 crisis.

The company has seen its top line and bottom line grow 1.62 per cent and 11.63 per cent, respectively, in FY20 versus a year ago. HUL employees, said HR experts, have the option to defer a part of their bonus and receive a larger amount, based on ...