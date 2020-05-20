Covid-19 effect: Delay to 'game-changer SUV' puts Nissan India in a spot

The India unit of Japanese carmaker Nissan, which sells one in nine cars worldwide, will have to wait for the environment to stabilise before it launches much awaited compact SUV, something that will be a bitter pill to swallow given the company has not had a single blockbuster hit since its launch in India in 2005.

Over the years, Nissan Motor India, a part of the Renault-Nissan-Mitsubishi alliance, has launched several cars, such as the X-Trail, Teana, Sunny, Terrano, and the small car Micra among others, but none of them has become a bona fide “hit” that could carry the ...