Covid-19 impact: MNCs strike big rental deals despite work from home push

Global firms such as Google, Accenture, and Intel, among others have signed several lease rental deals for office spaces in recent weeks notwithstanding the disruptions caused due to the Covid-19 pandemic. What is interesting is the deals happened despite companies pushing for work-from-home set-ups and analysts expecting many of them to call off lease agreements.

RMZ, one of the biggest owners of office properties in southern India, has done a handful of lease rental deals with global firms in recent weeks. Chairman Raj Menda said: “The world has not ceased to exist. After ...