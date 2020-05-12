JUST IN
Covid-19 impact: Richard Branson to sell 25 mn shares in Virgin Galactic

The company said it intends to use the proceeds to support its portfolio of global leisure, holiday and travel businesses that have been affected by the impact of the coronavirus

Reuters 

Richard Branson, Virgin Group
Shares of Virgin Galactic, which have gained 69% this year, were down 3.1% at $19.54 in afternoon trade. (Photo: Reuters)

Billionaire Richard Branson’s Virgin Group said on Monday that it may sell up to 25 million shares of space tourism company Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc to raise funds amid the Covid-19 pandemic.

The company said it intends to use the proceeds to support its portfolio of global leisure, holiday and travel businesses that have been affected by the impact of the coronavirus.

Shares of Virgin Galactic, which have gained 69% this year, were down 3.1% at $19.54 in afternoon trade.

Based on Friday’s closing price, the offering would raise as much as $504.5 million.

The company, which aims to offer the first commercial space flight later this year, said in April it would keep running as a critical infrastructure business during the pandemic.
First Published: Tue, May 12 2020. 11:31 IST

