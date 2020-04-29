Covid-19 lockdown: Airlines go for cuts again as grounding may extend

The aviation sector is going for a second round of cuts during the nationwide lockdown. Domestic airlines such as GoAir and SpiceJet are doing away with allowances and reducing work hours as they plan to minimise operations.

With indications of a longer period of air transport grounding, many airlines are looking at further cuts in employee salary. Companies across the sector are restructuring payrolls of crew, cutting allowances, and extending leave without pay duration as they realise they will have more aircraft and employees compared to customers. Airlines have ...