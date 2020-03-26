Covid-19: Mars Wrigley calls for steps to ease disruptions during lockdown

Chocolate and candy maker Mars Wrigley India on Thursday called for steps to mitigate disruptions in the free movement of goods, especially inter-state, as well as warehousing, manufacturing and distribution challenges for food during the due to pandemic.

The company, however, said it is working closely with local authorities to ensure product availability.

"We deeply respect the stringent measures that the government has put in place to protect the country during the unprecedented outbreak of Covid-19, as well as efforts by all authorities at the frontline who are working tirelessly to maintain public safety," a Mars Wrigley India spokesperson said in an emailed response.

The spokesperson further said," We are hopeful that steps will be taken to mitigate disruptions in the free movement of goods, especially inter-state, as well as warehousing, manufacturing and distribution challenges." FMCG such as HUL and Parle Products have highlighted the need for clear instructions to be provided to enforcement authorities across states for smooth transportation of essential items and functioning of supply chain amid the nationwide due to outbreak.

"In the interest of ensuring that consumers have easy access to their preferred foods, we are working closely with local authorities to ensure product availability," the spokesperson said.

Commenting on the steps taken by the company for its employees, the spokesperson said," In line with government guidelines and best practice, associates at all Mars offices across the country have been mandated to work from home." Further, the spokesperson said, "At our manufacturing sites, we are operating in a way that minimizes risk through continuous temperature screening, providing sanitizing facilities and masks for all staff, as well as frequent advisories on maintaining social distance, and shift interventions to reduce physical interaction between our associates.