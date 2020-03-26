In pictures: How the world is dealing with the growing coronavirus crisis

Brazil
1 / 9
A local volunteer hands soap to a resident in an effort to avoid the spread of the new coronavirus
in the Rocinha slum of Rio de Janeiro. Photo: PTI
Italy
2 / 9
Medical staffers wearing protective gear, part of a special unit performing house calls, work in Bergamo, northern Italy, one of the areas worse-affected by coronavirus.
Photo: PTI
South Korea
3 / 9
A staff member carries plastic buckets containing medical waste from new coronavirus
patients at the Dongsan Hospital in Daegu, South Korea. Photo: PTI
Germany
4 / 9
A saleswoman of the bakery Schuerener Backparadies shows a tray with round marble cakes wrapped in fondant that look like toilet paper rolls in Dortmund, Germany. Photo: PTI
Germany
5 / 9
A doctor takes a smear test at the drive-in test station organized by the German Armed Forces in a hall of the former Saarbracken Trade Fair Centre, Germany. Photo: PTI
Cuba
6 / 9
People line up to buy food, some wearing protective masks as a precaution against the spread of the new coronavirus, in Havana, Cuba. Photo: PTI
Italy
7 / 9
Medical staff of the Intensive Care Unit of the Casalpalocco Covid-19 Clinic in the outskirts of Rome tend to patients. Photo: PTI
United States of India
8 / 9
Semi trucks drive by a freeway sign along Interstate 5 that urges people to stay at home due to the Covid-19 outbreak on their way toward Los Angles. Photo: PTI
US
9 / 9
Medical personnel from BayCare test people for the coronavirus in the parking lot outside Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida. Photo: PTI
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU