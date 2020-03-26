JUST IN
Extending closures in Wuhan likely to delay second wave of Covid-19: Study
In pictures: How the world is dealing with the growing coronavirus crisis

While India has entered Day 2 of the 21-day nationwide lockdown to rein in the Covid-19 outbreak, here's how the world is dealing with the pandemic

BS Web Team  |  New Delhi 

Brazil

1 / 9
A local volunteer hands soap to a resident in an effort to avoid the spread of the new coronavirus in the Rocinha slum of Rio de Janeiro. Photo: PTI

 

Italy

2 / 9
Medical staffers wearing protective gear, part of a special unit performing house calls, work in Bergamo, northern Italy, one of the areas worse-affected by coronavirus. Photo: PTI

 

South Korea

3 / 9
A staff member carries plastic buckets containing medical waste from new coronavirus patients at the Dongsan Hospital in Daegu, South Korea. Photo: PTI

 

Germany

4 / 9
A saleswoman of the bakery Schuerener Backparadies shows a tray with round marble cakes wrapped in fondant that look like toilet paper rolls in Dortmund, Germany. Photo: PTI

 

Germany

5 / 9
A doctor takes a smear test at the drive-in test station organized by the German Armed Forces in a hall of the former Saarbracken Trade Fair Centre, Germany. Photo: PTI

 

Cuba

6 / 9
People line up to buy food, some wearing protective masks as a precaution against the spread of the new coronavirus, in Havana, Cuba. Photo: PTI

 

Italy

7 / 9
Medical staff of the Intensive Care Unit of the Casalpalocco Covid-19 Clinic in the outskirts of Rome tend to patients. Photo: PTI

 

United States of India

8 / 9
Semi trucks drive by a freeway sign along Interstate 5 that urges people to stay at home due to the Covid-19 outbreak on their way toward Los Angles. Photo: PTI

 

US

9 / 9
Medical personnel from BayCare test people for the coronavirus in the parking lot outside Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida. Photo: PTI

 


First Published: Thu, March 26 2020. 14:18 IST

