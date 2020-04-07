Covid-19: Myntra teams up with Wildcraft to offer protective masks

Walmart-owned fashion retailer said it has partnered with Wildcraft, a leading outdoor gear, clothing and footwear brand, to offer high quality personal protective masks on its platform. As part of its commitment to serve customers during this unprecedented time and enable them to stay safe, the company said it will provide access to protective equipment during the nationwide Covid-19

The shortage of protective masks across the country and restricted access during the prompted to collaborate with and cater to this demand, the company said in statement, adding that its strong delivery network and wide reach will enable it to deliver masks to millions of customers within the safety of their homes.





“We are thankful to the government for their support and proud to serve the nation in the fight against Covid-19 by providing our customers access to essential protective items right at their doorsteps and enabling them to stay safe indoors,” said Amar Nagaram, CEO,

The platform is providing Hypashield protection mask, which offers a three-layered filtration system for three types of particles. The outer layer is engineered to filter coarser dust particles, while the middle layer offers anti-bacterial, govt



approved lab-certified filtration efficiency, along with splash resistance to prevent droplet penetration. The innermost layer, made of super soft fabric, is closest to the skin and offers moisture management with an anti-bacterial finish.

“We plan to step into the Personal Protective Gear (PPG) segment with a set of products under the Hypashield umbrella meant to keep civilians, security, delivery, students, and medical personnel etc., protected in the long run. Apart from masks, we have safety overalls, sleeping bags, safety kits in the development pipeline,” said Siddharth Sood and Gaurav Dublish, founders of

The firm said the masks fit a wide range of face shapes and sizes and adhere to the highest standards of quality and safety. They are washable and hence reusable, leading to a significant reduction in per-usage cost apart from making them environment-friendly. The masks are available in packs of three, five and seven and are priced at Rs 200 per piece.