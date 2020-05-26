Covid-19 opens new doors for fintechs as users shun cash deals for digital

D K Pandey, a senior manager at beauty and wellness parlour in New Delhi has been learning a technology he has never used in the 20 years he has spent at the company -- contactless payments. "Over 20 per cent of the total transactions done during the were through the android app. It does not require a laptop or any other machine,” Pandey said.

Another retail associate, Hitesh, has learnt a new way to intimate customers about payments, especially for home deliveries, in the supermarket he works as a store supervisor — either through SMS or WhatsApp. “Now many customers only want to make a digital payment and not cash to be on the safer side,” the 33-year-old says.

Krishna Supermarket in Delhi-NCR region implemented an e-Point of sales feature in April, which now accounts for nearly 30 per cent of its total transactions. Around 50,000 merchants like Krishna Supermarket have started tapping Pine Labs' Android app for contactless payments and are using it as a viable alternative to their PoS swiping machines.

For more than 80 per cent of merchant businesses in the country that aren't digitised, the has provided a positive stimulus to consider adoption of digital payments at the point of sale. “With internet becoming affordable and the majority of the Indian smartphone market captured by the Android operating system, the launch of our ePOS by Pine Labs app was strategic and intended to reach out to the merchants in need. The application comes with no hardware requirement and provides easy reconciliation and settlement to the merchants,” says Kush Mehra, Chief Business Officer at Pine Labs.

Covid-19 has changed the way businesses look at payments. say many of the merchants they were trying to talk to earlier weren't interested in digitisation. “But now a lot of them are reaching out to us to figure out contactless payments. The convergence from offline to online will go through an omni-channel experience. Things are really positive for the long term,” says Mohit Gopal, Senior Vice President and Head Strategy, PayU India. The firm’s omni-channel team gets 10-15 times the leads compared to pre-Covid times, including those from grocery stores, schools, traditional

When the began, things weren't so bright in the space. Business dropped by up to 30 per cent as non-essentials e-commerce, travel and hospitality shut down. According to NPCI, total UPI transactions in the country stood at 990 million in April, down almost 21 per cent month-on-month from 1.25 billion in March. And this was the second straight month when UPI payments in the country dipped.

The sector went into an overdrive in response to the situation, leading to the birth of several new business models in the fintech space.

Bengaluru-based payments platform Instamojo has launched its flagship Sachet Loans on WhatsApp, post lockdown. These are small loans which go up to Rs 20,000. The company has disbursed upto 300 such loans post lockdown with average ticket size of Rs 6,355. However, from a lending perspective, while digital lenders are striving for more liquidity, the lending industry might take some more time to revive. Fintech digital lender Lendingkart has last week laid off 30 per cent of its workforce, as business continues to be hurt.

Instamojo has also rolled out Priority KYC last month which allows merchants to go online with their products in just 5 minutes. These initiatives and the slow reopening of businesses has allowed the company to acquire 1,500 merchants daily, in April.

With e-commerce deliveries and the aviation sector having resumed, another Bengaluru-based start-up, Razorpay, is seeing a recovery in online payments. “On our platform, we saw that transactions in e-commerce (including transactions for non-essentials) increased by 25 per cent in a week's time (between May 11-18 over May 3-10). Also, the usually hailing payment methods like UPI and Cards grew by about 30 per cent and 18 per cent, respectively,” says Harshil Mathur, CEO & Co-founder, Razorpay.

It has launched same-day settlements for all Razorpay users who provide essential services, which means businesses will receive funds in just a few hours instead of the usual 3-5 working days' settlement period. “This will help them improve their cash flows and manage operational expenses better,” adds Mathur.

Pine Labs, which became the country’s first unicorn in 2020, has partnered with Qwikcilver to launch e-gift cards to help businesses tap on to their loyal customer base to increase revenues.

Walmart-owned payments platform PhonePe has introduced a Pay Now feature that enables customers to make the payment remotely from within the PhonePe app without the need for scanning any QR. Since the launch of these features, the company have seen a three-fold increase in activity and a 50 per cent rise in daily traffic on the ‘Stores’ page.

QR code economy is another feature which is set to grow with digitisation of payments. A lot of merchants are using Bharat QR as a substitute for a PoS machine as they come with purchase and maintenance costs while QR codes involve negligible costs.

PayU says, its QR-enabled payments will around jump six fold and account for 30 per cent of its total transactions by 2023.

