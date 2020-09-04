Covid-19 pandemic pushes up average retail order size by over 50%

-
The Covid-19 pandemic has disrupted the retail sector in a big way — from pushing consumers towards placing larger orders to prohibiting them from window-shopping.
Retail realty sector that was seeing a steady fall in inventory is again staring at a spike in vacancy rate, a report by Anarock & Retailers Association of India shows.
Meanwhile, retailers are taking several measures to revive the business. The organised retail sector is banking on omni-channel strategy and grocery segment.
