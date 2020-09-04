JUST IN
Covid-19 pandemic pushes up average retail order size by over 50%
Covid-19 pandemic pushes up average retail order size by over 50%

Retail realty sector that was seeing a steady fall in inventory is again staring at a spike in vacancy rate, a report by Anarock & Retailers Association of India shows

Arnab Dutta  |  New Delhi 

The organised retail sector is banking on omni-channel strategy and grocery segment

The Covid-19 pandemic has disrupted the retail sector in a big way — from pushing consumers towards placing larger orders to prohibiting them from window-shopping.

Retail realty sector that was seeing a steady fall in inventory is again staring at a spike in vacancy rate, a report by Anarock & Retailers Association of India shows.

Meanwhile, retailers are taking several measures to revive the business. The organised retail sector is banking on omni-channel strategy and grocery segment.


First Published: Fri, September 04 2020. 01:02 IST

