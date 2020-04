The Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) has provided further relaxations to India Inc due to the disruptions caused by lockdowns and Covid-19. On Friday, the market regulator said that can now intimate stock exchanges about their board meetings for declaring financial results two days in advance. Earlier, had to give an intimation at least five days prior to the board meeting. This relaxation is available for board meetings held till July 31, said in a circular.

has also said that certain listed debentures will be exempted from making statutory advertisements in newspapers till May 15. Earlier, the market regulator had extended deadlines for announcing financial results and also conducting annual general meetings.