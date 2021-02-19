Covid-19: Uber tells employees to work from home till mid-September

-
ALSO READ
Uber in talks to sell its ATG self-driving unit to Aurora: Report
Uber in advanced talks to sell air taxi business Elevate: Report
Uber, Bidhannagar Police enter pact for safer mobility amid Covid-19
Delhi NCR among top 10 globally in terms of number of trips in Sept: Uber
Uber lays off 185 workers at its food delivery service Postmates: Report
-
Ride-hailing major Uber has extended work-from-home policy for its employees till September 13, as California continues to show a dramatic decline in the number of Covid-19 cases.
Uber is also encouraging employees to get vaccinated when it's possible to do so, reports TechCrunch.
"In considering the extension, we took into account the latest scientific data and experts' views; the fact that different countries are at different stages of recovery; and the start of the school year," Uber Chief People Officer Nikki Krishnamurthy said in an email.
In August, Uber told employees they should expect to work from home through June 2021.
"We're taking a number of aspects into consideration, such as how being physically together benefits or reduces productivity, collaboration, and engagement," Krishnamurthy said.
Google has also extended work from home till September 2021 and when the offices reopen, employees may rejoin the workplace for three days a week and work from home on rest of the days.
Google had earlier set January 2021 as a tentative timeline for its workers to return to offices.
In May, Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg laid out a detailed remote-working plan to make half of his 50,000-strong workforce work from home by 2030.
According to him, about half of Facebook employees would work from home five to 10 years from now.
Meanwhile, California's statewide number of new Covid-19 cases has fallen a dramatic 90 per cent.
The number of people hospitalised has been reduced 38 per cent over the past two weeks, and the number of ICU patients has dropped 33 per cent, reports Mercury News.
--IANS
na/
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU