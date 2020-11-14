Uber in talks to sell its ATG self-driving unit to Aurora: Report

-
(Reuters) - Uber Technologies Inc
The talks between the companies could falter, the report https://techcrunch.com/2020/11/13/uber-in-talks-to-sell-atg-self-driving-unit-to-aurora/#:~:text=Aurora%20Innovation%2C%20the%20startup%20founded,far%20along%20in%20the%20process said. Uber declined to comment on the report, while Aurora did not immediately respond to Reuters request for comment.
Aurora is among dozens of startups, automakers and large technology companies working on self-driving car systems, eager to capitalize on a sea change in the transportation industry.
The startup, which is already testing its vehicles in the San Francisco Bay Area and Pittsburgh, in July said it was expanding testing and development of its vehicles to Dallas-Fort Worth Area in Texas.
(Reporting by Akanksha Rana in Bengaluru; Editing by Shailesh Kuber)
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
