Covid impact: Women-founded tech startups see funding drop 24% in H1FY20

-
ALSO READ
Indian startups raised up to $63 billion since 2016, spawn 27 unicorns
Lumikai launches VC fund for gaming, interactive media start-ups
Karan Bajaj says will not build another startup after WhiteHat sale
Rajnath launches startup challenge to find ideas on 11 defence issues
EBITDA margin of Print Media to shrink by 10% in FY21: India Ratings
-
Amid Covid-19, funding for women-founded and co-founded startups in India fell 24 per cent to $280 million in the first half of this year, compared to $369 million in the same period last year, said a new report on Thursday.
In H1 2020, funding declined across all three stages -- early, growth, and late -- compared to H1 2019, said the report by MAKERS India, a strategic partnership between Verizon Media and YourStory Media.
Many women-led startups scaled down their operations or pivoted their business models to stay afloat amid the pandemic, said the report titled "State of Women in Tech Entrepreneurship in India 2020".
Women behind some apparel startups branched out to manufacturing protective face masks and PPE kits.
However, despite Covid-19, startups with at least one woman founder were able to secure 71 funding deals in H1 2020, at par with H1 2019 (70 deals) and H1 2018 (70 deals).
The report is based on in-depth interviews with 100 women tech entrepreneurs across sectors and cities in India, independent research and analysis of data for the period between January 2018 and June 2020.
The research showed that there has been a phenomenal "11X increase" in the number of women entrepreneurs in tech in the last decade (2010- 2020).
Female-founded and co-founded tech startups in India currently stand at 285, it said.
Between 1990 and 2010, only 26 startups had at least one woman founder. However, 75 startups added at least one woman founder by 2014 and 184 more by 2019.
The total funding raised by tech startups led by women founders only remains minuscule -- just 1.43 per cent ($480 million) across 80 deals between January 2018 and June 2020, said the report.
During the same period, funding raised by startups with at least one woman founder accounted for only 5.77 per cent ($1.69 billion) across 378 deals of the total funding.
However, women entrepreneurs in tech are exploring offbeat, and male dominated sectors such as automotive, cleantech, hyperlocal, SaaS, PaaS, spacetech, sports and online gaming.
This trend has grown through the Covid pandemic, with investors testing the waters in niche areas.
While fintech and financial services are sectors that raised the highest amount in funding and saw the most number of deals by women entrepreneurs between January 2018 and June 2020, edtech was a top gainer in terms of funding in H1 2020.
--IANS
gb/bg
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU