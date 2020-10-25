JUST IN
Digital avatars to 'mixed reality' tech: IITs' convocation during Covid-19
UAE's global EdTech company acquires India-based British consultancy

A UAE-based global EdTech company has announced the acquisition of a UK-born world-renowned leadership consultancy firm, which is working out of India

Press Trust of India  |  Dubai 

According to an official announcement, Library21 MEA Holdings Limited (formerly known as Coded Minds), has acquired Inspirational Development Group (IDG), global leadership and business performance consultancy.

IDG has a strong footprint in India where it is offering leadership consultancy to leading national companies from financial services, technology and industrial sectors. It is also known for its two-decades-old partnership with Royal Military Academy in Sandhurst- UK.

Omar Farooqui, Founder, and President of Library21 said that IDG's strategic acquisition expands the company's geographical footprint in India, UK, Oman, and South Africa.

First Published: Sun, October 25 2020. 20:27 IST

