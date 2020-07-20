CPSU awards smart meter tender to a Chinese firm; Jammu discom orders probe

In the midst of India-China border tensions and a ban on imports from the neighbouring country, a sensitive project of smart meters and power communication is being constructed by a Chinese government-owned company in the strategic region of Jammu & Kashmir.

The Jammu Power Distribution Corporation (JPDCL) has ordered an enquiry into the project, citing a threat to national security. The project was awarded by a central government agency, REC Power Distribution Corporation (RECPDCL), under the Prime Minister Development Package (PMDP), for the newly declared Union Territories of ...