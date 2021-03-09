Craftsman Automation to list shares at Rs 1,488 at least for March 15 IPO

-
ALSO READ
Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders IPO: Here's how to check share allotment status
Mrs Bectors Food IPO allotment status: Here's how to check
Angel Broking IPO: Here's how to check share allotment status
Mrs Bectors Food IPO opens today. Here's what top brokerages say
Gland Pharma's Rs 6,480-crore IPO gets 4% subscription on first day
-
Craftsman Automation, an engineering company, has said that its Rs 824 crore IPO will open for subscription on March 15, giving two major investors to partially exit through the listing.
The company has fixed the price band at Rs 1,488-Rs 1,490 per share with a face value of Rs 5 each.
The public issue comprises a fresh issue of equity shares worth Rs 150 crore and offer-for-sale (OFS) of up to 45.21 lakh equity shares by promoters and existing shareholders.
Srinivasan Ravi, K Gomatheswaran, and Marina III (Singapore) Pte Ltd and International Finance Corporation will sell half of the shares.
Srinivasan Ravi owns has a 52.83 per cent stake in the company, while IFC, Marina III (Singapore) and K Gomatheswaran hold 14.06 per cent 15.50 per cent and 7.04 per cent.
The book running lead managers to the issue are Axis Capital Ltd and IIFL Securities Ltd, while Link Intime India Private Ltd is the registrar to the public issue.
Ravi said that the company will use part of the the IPO proceeds for financing Rs 120 crore in borrowings and the balance for general corporate purpose portion.
Craftsman Automation is a diversified engineering company, with vertically integrated manufacturing capabilities. The company owns 12 manufacturing facilities across seven cities in India.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU