Cristiano Ronaldo's Coke snub kicks off meme fest; brands seize the moment

Last Monday, when Cristiano Ronaldo removed the Coca-Cola bottles placed in front of him and endorsed water instead, he may or may not have been the one to have sent Coke’s market capitalisation plunging by $4 billion in the US. But what he did do was trigger a barrage of memes from brands that were quick to seize the moment before it ran out of fizz.

Labels as diverse as Fevicol, Zomato, ITC, Parle, Paytm and, of course, Amul were among the many who immediately reacted to Ronaldo's Coke snub through what has come to be called “moment marketing”. The age of ...