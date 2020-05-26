Crompton Consumer: Cost control, market share gains lend comfort

Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals' (Crompton Consumer) March 2020 performance, too, showed the impact of Covid-19 led supply disruption. However, profit margin maintained its strong trajectory, improving sequentially due to significant cost control and superior sales-mix.

While sustenance of this trend will be eagerly watched, analysts believe Crompton Consumer is better placed compared to peers. The reasons include low discretionary nature of products (fans, lighting and pumps), lesser dependence on seasonal products for revenue, and limited exposure to B2B or wholesale ...