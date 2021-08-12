Crypto exchange WazirX sees huge rise in users from tier-2 & 3, women

exchange WazirX said it has seen a staggering 2,648 per cent growth in user sign ups from tier-II and tier-III cities in India. The exchange has over 7.3 million users, and has clocked over $21.8 billion in trading volume in 2021 till date.

Tier-II and tier-III cities have driven almost 55 per cent of total user sign-ups on WazirX in 2021, the firm said.

Another finding was that women from tier-II and tier-III regions contribute to 65 per cent of the total signups by women from all over the country.

WazirX reached out to a few female traders, who said that crypto helped them achieve financial independence, raise their living standards, added a great source of secondary income for the family, among others.

Tier-II cities like Ahmedabad, Lucknow, Patna reported an average growth of 2950 per cent, whereas Tier-III cities like Ranchi, Imphal, Mohali have reported an average growth of 2455 per cent on WazirX.

“Crypto has immense potential to remove the financial barriers for rural India, and provide cheaper access to capital, more online jobs. At WazirX, our goal is to create a secure crypto ecosystem that takes the vision of Digital India forward by transforming the country into a digitally empowered society and knowledge economy,” said Nischal Shetty, CEO of WazirX.

As part of the #HumansofCrypto campaign, speaking about her experience, one of the active traders in WazirX, Anncie said, “Investing through this platform has led to a transformation in many ways for me and my family and friends. I have learned how to read charts, take calculated risks and earn a decent second income. As far as my family is concerned, I come from a humble background, from South Tamil Nadu.”

