CSIR, Mylan to collaborate to identify advance therapeutic ways for Covid

-
ALSO READ
Covid-19: CSIR gets nod for phase III trials of antiviral drug Umifenovir
Aurobindo gears up for multiple Covid-19 vaccines, ties up with CSIR
Trust ICMR call on HCQ in Covid treatment: CSIR's Shekhar Mande
India gears up for patient trials on 20 different drugs for Covid-19
Mylan gets DGCI nod, to launch generic remdesivir at Rs 4,800 per vial
-
The Council of Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR) and Mylan Laboratories Limited will collaborate to identify potential therapies for COVID-19, the country's premier research body said in a statement on Wednesday.
A series of clinical trials will be conducted towards new and innovative solutions to manage the COVID-19 pandemic in India as part of this collaboration.
The first of the clinical trials to be rolled out is a multiple-arm phase 3 study that will be conducted in adult patients with mild to moderate COVID-19 at risk of complications, it said.
"The Council of Scientific & Industrial Research (CSIR), India's premier research organisation, and Mylan Laboratories Limited, the India-based subsidiary of leading global pharmaceutical company Mylan, today announced a partnership to address unmet patient needs amidst the evolving COVID-19 pandemic," according to the statement.
"Under the partnership, CSIR's constituent laboratory Indian Institute of Chemical Technology (CSIR-IICT) and Mylan will collaborate to identify potential therapies for COVID-19," it added.
CSIR Director General Shehkar C Mande said the current collaboration with Mylan is a significant milestone and during the current COVID-19 pandemic, CSIR has prioritised conducting clinical trials of well-proven drugs in partnership with industry towards the development of multiple therapeutic options for COVID-19.
Mylan Chief Operating Officer Sanjeev Sethi stated, "This partnership will also help us identify multiple molecules that can potentially be leveraged in therapies for various other infectious diseases in the future."
The application for clinical trials has been submitted to the Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI) for regulatory approval.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU