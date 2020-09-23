Capgemini to provide app development services to Daimler's R&D facility

-
Bengaluru-based Mercedes-Benz Research and Development India (MBRDI) has selected Capgemini to provide application development and maintenance services, a release said on Wednesday.
Under the terms, Capgemini will enable application development and maintenance across all the client's application clusters, including generic, testing and niche technologies, Capegemini said in the release.
MBRDI is the largest R&D facility of Daimler outside Germany.
The contract was awarded as part of a vendor consolidation exercise in which Capgemini was selected as one of the major partners in the multi-vendor deal for application services, technology and delivery capabilities in business transformation, the release said.
"We are delighted to be a lead partner in the digital transformation journey of the captive unit, to transform their (MBRDI) current IT into valuable assets aligned to the business objectives of their headquarters," said Ashwin Yardi, CEO of Capgemini, India and member of the Group Executive Committee.
This engagement will help to drive strategic change and disruptive innovation through increased efficiencies, continuous improvement, optimized costs, a more secure application landscape, and improved compliance and governance, Capgemini said.
