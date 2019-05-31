Cummins India: Strong domestic growth fails to cheer investors

For investors of Cummins India, a subsidiary of US-based Cummins Inc, the unpredictability surrounding overall growth is a key concern. While the engine manufacturer has remained positive on domestic growth, exports — which account for over 30 per cent of its overall revenue — have remained the pain point for many quarters.

Exports are crucial for the company, not just in terms of revenue, but also for profitability. While India is not a key market for high-end products, overseas markets such as Europe, West Asia, and Africa are consumers of heavy-duty motor. Therefore, to scale ...