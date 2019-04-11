Customers want intuitive solutions: DigitalOcean's Prabhakar Jayakumar

The cloud market is crowded with large technology companies such as Amazon, Accenture, and NetApp, taking the pride of place. How does DigitalOcean hope to compete in a market like that? Right from the beginning, our objective has been to fill in the gaps in the cloud market by offering users intuitive and easy to use solutions.

When it comes to data storage and security solutions, one of the key challenges that we identified with regard to existing cloud solutions is the complexity involved. Our understanding of cloud is that it has to be very intuitive which means that developers ...