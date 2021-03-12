Customs duty on imported solar cells likely to hike power bill by 20%

The proposed 40 per cent basic Customs duty (BCD) on imported solar cells and modules from 2021-22 onwards is likely to increase power tariff by around 20 per cent per unit (kilowatt hour). While the duty is yet to be notified by the Ministry of Finance, the industry sees solar tariff going up with no considerable help to domestic manufacturing.

Given the average solar tariff in the country is around Rs 2.5 per unit, it is likely to cross the Rs 3-mark after the duty is levied. At the same time, projects tendered in the second half of the year will also need to factor in the BCD in their ...