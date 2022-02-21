D2C snacks brand Happilo raises $25 mn from Motilal Oswal Private Equity

-
ALSO READ
'We're at the beginning of a new bull cycle', says Motilal Oswal
Deals or distress: Realtors expect 25-30% jump in sales this festive season
Motilal Oswal posts highest-ever quarterly profit of Rs 536 crore
Reliance Industries largest wealth creator in 2016-21, says Motilal Oswal
Motilal Oswal AMC suspends ETF unit creation in two schemes
-
Snacks brand Happilo has raised $25 million from Motilal Oswal Private Equity to build its D2C business, which includes dry fruits, trail mixes, nut protein bars and muesli. Happilo had earlier raised $12 million from A91 Partners in February 2021.
Established in 2016 by Vikas Nahar, Happilo is an omni-channel healthy snacking brand. Happilo said it is profitable and has grown its business by 4x in the past 24 months.
“Partnering with MOPE will help accelerate our growth plans and significantly scale the business from current levels. This will help us serve our customers better and help us achieve our Rs 2,000 crore revenue target in the next 4 years,” said Vikas Nahar, Promoter and CEO of Happilo.
“We are thrilled at the progress made by Happilo in building a digital first snacking brand in the past year. Covid has emphasized the importance of healthy eating and nutritious food in the mind of every customer. The MOPE investment will help the company accelerate its plans across – brand, product and distribution,” said V T Bharadwaj of A91 Partners.
MOPE’s third private equity fund, IBEF III, was launched in 2018 and has a Rs 2,300 crore ($320 million) corpus. It has committed around 97 per cent of its capital across ten portfolio companies, with Happilo being the tenth investment. Further, MOPE has recently launched IBEF IV with a target corpus of Rs 4,500 crore ($600 million) and has achieved its first close at Rs 2,660 crore ($350 million) last November.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU