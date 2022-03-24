JUST IN
PNB acquires 5.97% stake in ONDC in first tranche
D2Y company Ayurveda Co raises $3 mn from investors including Wipro

Funds will be utilised to ramp up growth, production capabilities and venture into the retail sector

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Ayurveda, Beauty Products
D2C ayurvedic brand The Ayurveda Company on Thursday announced raising USD 3 million (Rs 22.89 crore) from a host of investors, including Wipro Consumer Care Ventures.

Rahul Gupta of Tricity Technologies and Harsh Gupta of School of Design & Entrepreneurship also participated in the funding round.

"This will accelerate the growth towards becoming India's first & fastest growing D2C Ayurvedic Personal Care & Wellness Brand," said a statement from The Ayurveda Company (TAC).

Funds will be utilised to ramp up growth, production capabilities and venture into the retail sector.

"In the next 12-15 months, TAC will be gearing up to grow to Rs 100 crore turnover, boost team and technology, expand market share, and strengthen its footing in the D2C space," it said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Thu, March 24 2022. 22:27 IST

