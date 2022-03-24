D2Y company Ayurveda Co raises $3 mn from investors including Wipro

D2C ayurvedic brand The Ayurveda Company on Thursday announced raising USD 3 million (Rs 22.89 crore) from a host of investors, including Ventures.

Rahul Gupta of Tricity Technologies and Harsh Gupta of School of Design & Entrepreneurship also participated in the funding round.

"This will accelerate the growth towards becoming India's first & fastest growing D2C Ayurvedic Personal Care & Wellness Brand," said a statement from The Ayurveda Company (TAC).

Funds will be utilised to ramp up growth, production capabilities and venture into the retail sector.

"In the next 12-15 months, TAC will be gearing up to grow to Rs 100 crore turnover, boost team and technology, expand market share, and strengthen its footing in the D2C space," it said.

