D2Y company Ayurveda Co raises $3 mn from investors including Wipro

-
ALSO READ
Beauty takes natural turn, demand for ayurveda products soars in India
Deal pipeline is bigger than ever before: Wipro CEO Thierry Delaporte
Wipro hits new high, rallies 8% on strong revenue growth in Sept quarter
Online Ayurveda consultancy platform NirogStreet raises $4 mn in funding
Wipro Q3 preview: Analysts see 4% QoQ revenue growth, margins may dip
-
D2C ayurvedic brand The Ayurveda Company on Thursday announced raising USD 3 million (Rs 22.89 crore) from a host of investors, including Wipro Consumer Care Ventures.
Rahul Gupta of Tricity Technologies and Harsh Gupta of School of Design & Entrepreneurship also participated in the funding round.
"This will accelerate the growth towards becoming India's first & fastest growing D2C Ayurvedic Personal Care & Wellness Brand," said a statement from The Ayurveda Company (TAC).
Funds will be utilised to ramp up growth, production capabilities and venture into the retail sector.
"In the next 12-15 months, TAC will be gearing up to grow to Rs 100 crore turnover, boost team and technology, expand market share, and strengthen its footing in the D2C space," it said.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU