Pawan Hans signs agreements to lease six Sikorsky S-76D helicopters

Ltd has signed agreements to lease six Sikorsky S-76D helicopters from The Milestone Aviation Group.

The aircraft will support Pawan Hans' onshore and offshore helicopter operations in India and the company is contracted to operate two S-76D helicopters for ONGC.

"In addition to the six helicopters, of which five have already been delivered, Milestone and Sikorsky, a Lockheed Martin company are also providing with comprehensive value and sustainment packages to support the phasing-in of this new helicopter type into its fleet," a release said on Thursday.

The announcement about the leasing of helicopters was made during the Wings India event in Hyderabad.

Sanjeev Razdan, Chairman and Managing Director of Pawan Hans, said that in the medium twin category, the S-76D is the ideal aircraft to support our offshore operations in South Asia.

Sikorsky has delivered more than 875 S-76 helicopters to customers globally since 1977.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)