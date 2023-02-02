JUST IN
Man Infraconstruction Q3 consolidated profit rises 126% to Rs 90.60 crore
Apollo Tyres Q3 results: Net profit rises 30% to Rs 292 cr, revenue up 13%
Coromandel International logs Q3 standalone profit after tax at Rs 539 cr
Tata Consumer Products Q3 net rises 25.6% to Rs 364 cr, revenue up 8.29%
Aditya Birla Capital's Q3 net up 27% YoY as retail, SME lending grows
HDFC Q3 net profit rises 13% to Rs 3,691 crore, impairments decline
Airtel Africa Q3 net profit rises 7.5% to Rs 1,586 cr, revenue up 10.7%
Sundaram Home Finance reports net profit of Rs 52.56 crore in Q3
Max Healthcare Q3 PAT up 7% to Rs 269 cr, revenue rises to Rs 1,559 cr
Shell annual profit doubles to record high as war drives up energy costs
You are here: Home » Companies Â» Results
Man Infraconstruction Q3 consolidated profit rises 126% to Rs 90.60 crore
icon-arrow-left
Budget 2023: Advantage mutual funds after tax blow on MLDs, insurance
Business Standard

Dabur net falls 5.4% to Rs 476 cr in Q3, revenue crosses Rs 3,000 cr mark

Customers shifting to more affordable, smaller packs slows down FMCG firm's rural growth

Topics
Q3 results | Dabur | FMCG

Pratigya Yadav  |  New Delhi 

Dabur India
The companyâ€™s food and beverages business reported 6.4 per cent growth during the quarter

Dabur India on Thursday reported a 5.4 per cent year-on-year (YoY) decline in its consolidated net profit at Rs 476 crore for the quarter ended December, compared to Rs 503 crore the same period last year.

The FMCG and ayurveda products company’s revenue from operations grew 3.4 per cent to Rs 3,043 crore to cross the Rs 3,000-crore mark for the time in a quarter, it said in a statement.

In constant currency terms, consolidated revenue grew 5.7 per cent YoY. International business grew 14 per cent in constant currency terms.

“We have delivered steady results in what continues to be a difficult cost and operating environment. We continued to adjust prices responsibly to reflect inflation,” said Mohit Malhotra, Dabur India’s chief executive officer.

The impact of inflation was pronounced in the rural markets. Customers shifting to more affordable and smaller packs led to rural growth lagging urban for the second quarter in a row for the company.

“However, we believe that this demand slump in rural areas has bottomed out as we are now seeing some green shoots of revival in the hinterland,” Malhotra said.

Urban growth will be driven by softening of inflation and buoyancy in new-age channels like modern trade and e-commerce, the company said.

“We have increased our coverage to over 100,000 villages, up from 89,840 at the end of the previous fiscal,” Malhotra said.

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Q3 results

First Published: Thu, February 02 2023. 18:38 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.