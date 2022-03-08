Daimler Truck's new Innovation Centre to focus on green technology

-
-
Daimler Truck’s newly opened technology centre in India will focus on developing zero emission, alternate propulsion vehicles including electric, hydrogen and other technologies for India and other markets, the company’s top official said in an interview.
“It would transform the truck into a software-based device – more like a data center on wheels,” said Raghavendra Vaidya, MD & CEO, Daimler Truck Innovation Centre India (DTCI).
The centre will provide competitive advantage by building deep engineering and IT capabilities to achieve zero emission and industry-leading innovations in the area of software and electronics for all Daimler Truck and Bus brands across the globe.
“Our combined strength in product engineering ranging from design, computer aided engineering (CAE), Mechatronics and IT coupled with a rich talent pool will bring new technologies to the road even faster than before and more efficiently,” said Vaidya.
The engineering team at the centre will focus on a range of topics including vehicle engineering, powertrain engineering, software development for electronic control units, computer aided engineering (CAE), computer aided design (CAD), IT programming using complex engineering tools and methods.
Equipped with the latest software tools and labs this centre will work on connectivity, cyber security, big data and advanced analytics, system integration and electrification topics. The design team will focus on developing the best-in-class products to redefine the interiors and exteriors of the extensive range of trucks and buses.
