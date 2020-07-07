Dairy firms hope for an improvement in margins in September quarter

Profit margins of dairy are expected to bounce back in the September quarter after a sharp contraction in the March and June quarters due to demand destruction amid uncertainty and (Covid-19) related nationwide lockdown.

Dairy reported a sharp contraction in profit margins during March quarter due to reports of Covid pandemic spreading in India. In fact, consumers were afraid of picking up value-added dairy products associated with 'cold'.

“Sales of all value-added products including skimmed milk powder (SMP), cheese, paneer, ghee etc were impacted badly during March quarter due to uncertain market condition. Sales of these products during June quarter worsened. But the overall situation is likely to improve now, and the September quarter is expected to yield better profitability and margins,” said R S Sodhi, Managing Director, Gujarat Cooperative Milk Marketing Federation (GCMMF), the producer of Amul brand dairy products.

Meanwhile, dairy have adopted cost control measures such s lower advertising and other expenses.

Many private dairies have shut shop due to shortage of workers and disruptions in transportation during Covid-driven lockdown. That resulted in an increase in procurement by organised sector players like Parag and co-operative dairies across the country. Milk procurement prices have declined due to a supply glut by 12 per cent to Rs 25-26 a litre in Maharashtra as against Rs 29 a litre before the Covid pandemic spread across the country.

In the March quarter, Parag Milk Foods, the producer of Govardhan brand dairy product, posted a 5.2 per cent contraction in its profit margin. The net profit margin of Modern Dairy declined to a mere 0.07 per cent in the June quarter on a turnover of Rs 197.77 crore as against 1.72 per cent profit margins on Rs 147.20 crore turnover in the corresponding quarter last year.

During the Covid period, domestic sale of milk rose by at least 20-30 per cent. But there was a glut in milk powder. Also, the partial opening up of the hotel, restaurant and catering (horeca) segment has improved the overall sentiment for milk and value-added dairy products.

“In FY21, the value-added portfolio with core categories of cheese, ghee, and paneer are expected to grow about 10 per cent on average. However, SMP is expected to slide 25–30 per cent. Milk procurement has improved 30 per cent YoY while milk prices have subsided. We expect prices to sustain down 12 per cent in FY21, at Rs 26–27 per litre (versus Rs 29.8 in FY20). Gross margin is likely to expand from Q2FY21,” said Shradha Sheth, an analyst with Edelweiss Securities Ltd.

India is facing huge supply glut of SMP of around 125,000 tonnes due to reduced demand following lack of weddings and celebrations of festivals. Hence, a number of private players are selling SMP at Rs 180-190 a kg as against cost of production of Rs 260-270 a kg.

“We have urged the government to provide us Rs 50 a kg by way of export incentives to ship some quantities abroad and reduce our domestic inventory. At the current price of $2,500 a tonne, export of SMP from India is not feasible,” said Sodhi.