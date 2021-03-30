Data breach: MobiKwik says working with authorities, will do external audit

A day after an alleged that affected the data of 3.5 million of its users, payment firm said it had found no evidence of a leak, would get a security audit conducted, and was working with requisite authorities.

"The company is closely working with requisite authorities, and is confident that security protocols to store sensitive data are robust and have not been breached. Considering the seriousness of the allegations, and by way of abundant caution, it will get a third party to conduct a forensic data security audit," the firm said in a blog post.

The alleged data leak, which led to a Twitter trend "MobikwikDataLeak" on Tuesday, has exposed close to 8.2 terabytes (TB) of data, including know-you-customer (KYC) details, addresses, phone numbers, Aadhaar card data of its users on the dark web.

According to reports, data of close to 3.5 million users was at risk. On Monday, a link from the dark web began circulating online, and several users confirmed seeing their personal details in it.

Many people also posted screenshots of the alleged user data, which, according to sources, was up for sale for 1.5 bitcoin or about $86,000.

"Some users have reported that their data is visible on the darkweb. While we are investigating this, it is entirely possible that any user could have uploaded her/ his information on multiple platforms. Hence, it is incorrect to suggest that the data available on the darkweb has been accessed from or any identified source," MobiKwik said in the blog post.



The leak was first reported in February by security researcher Rajshekhar Rajaharia, which the company had denied at the time.

"When this matter was first reported last month, the company undertook a thorough investigation with the help of external security experts and did not find any evidence of a breach," MobiKwik said Tuesday.

Rajaharia on Tuesday posted screenshots of his conversation with MobiKwik on Twitter.

My 1st March conversation With #Mobikwik after this serious data breach. I also reported a bug. They denied it too and removed that Bug in the next 1 hour. They saved their 1000 rupee bounty by denying it.#InfoSec #DataLeak #GDPR @sanjg2k1 @fs0c131y @troyhunt pic.twitter.com/pP0VRU0vqC — Rajshekhar Rajaharia (@rajaharia) March 30, 2021

He followed it with screenshots of his email informing MobiKwik of the details of the leak as well as a bug that was exposing user data, where MobiKwik responded by saying the reported bug only contained "client-side data".

"The company has robust internal policies and information security protocols and is subjected to stringent compliance measures under its PCI-DSS, CISA, and ISO 27001:2013 certifications. These include annual security audits and quarterly penetration tests to ensure security of its platform. Under ISO 29147 Responsible Vulnerability Disclosure Program, it has a long running Bugs Bounty program, where ethical hackers report security issues which are immediately fixed," MobiKwik said in its post.

The ISO 29147 is a document that provides requirements and recommendations to vendors on the disclosure of vulnerabilities in products and services.