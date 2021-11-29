Data can help companies leapfrog competition: Teradata President & CEO

Steve McMillan, president and CEO of Teradata, took the helm of the company in June 2020, when the pandemic had gripped the world and uncertainty was rife. The company itself was in the midst of a restructuring.

In an interview with Shivani Shinde, McMillan talks about the transformation Teradata went through to be more cloud-focused, the importance of data governance and the India market. Edited excerpts You took over Teradata at a challenging time in the midst of the pandemic last year. How has the journey been so far? I joined Teradata in June of 2019, and I see myself as a ...