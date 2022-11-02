JUST IN
USFDA issues warning letter to Lupin for Maharashtra-based API plant
We thrive on products that have limited competition: Top Sun Pharma execs
Business Standard

Deadlock over carrier's revival: Banks not keen on sharing Jet's liability

Deadlock over carrier's revival after NCLAT order

Topics
NCLAT | Jet Airways | Indian airlines

Aneesh Phadnis & Manojit Saha  |  Mumbai 

Jet Airways
Jet Airways demanded all the creditors to share the additional liability following the NCLAT order which is around Rs 200 crore

Lenders to Jet Airways are not keen to share the additional liability of the carrier as demanded by the Kalrock-Jalan consortium, towards gratuity and provident fund, following last month’s National Company Law Appellate Tribunal (NCLAT) order.

First Published: Wed, November 02 2022. 21:06 IST

