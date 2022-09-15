DealShare customer base reaches 20 mn with most from tier 2 and 3 cities

Social e-commerce platform DealShare has achieved a customer base of 20 million, who are predominantly first-time internet users from tier 2 and tier 3 cities in India, the company revealed in a statement.

The firm said that its DealShare Dost model, an ecosystem where community leaders with widespread social networks and in-depth understanding of the locality lead offline distribution for the brand, has already created more than 20,000 jobs in tier 2 and tier 3 markets.

Their aim is to expand the DealShare Dost network by 10% month on month, contributing to over 40% of the overall revenue/sales in the next four years, the statement said.

“I am pleased to see in a short span of 4 years, we have reached over 2 crore households, across 150+ towns in 10 states, fulfilling 4 lakh orders every day with a network of over 1000 community leaders under our program DealShare Dost," said Vineet Rao, Founder & Chief Executive Officer of DealShare.

DealShare recently celebrated their fourth anniversary with community focused initiatives in and Jaipur. The firm claims to cater to around 4 lakh orders daily.

“In a short span of four years, we have created a positive impact on the Indian economy to bring about a change towards building exclusive Make in India brands, supporting the Government’s vision. Our unique business model has optimized our supply chain efficiency and technology, thereby bringing manufacturers closer to end consumers,” said Sourjyendu Medda, Founder and Chief Commercial Officer of DealShare.