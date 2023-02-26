Decentralised RE will help upgrade India's grid network: GE Grid Solutions

While India has one of the world's most extensive power grid networks, its modernisation, especially at the last-mile level controlled by power distribution (discoms), has progressed slowly. The need to upgrade their archaic power systems along with increasing the share of (RE) in their network is prompting these discoms to embrace high-tech solutions. GE Grid Solutions is looking to tap this opportunity by offering solutions to absorb more decentralised RE, senior company executives told Business Standard.