Decentralised RE will help upgrade India's grid network: GE Grid Solutions

Company's advanced products focussed on grid automation, stability and remote control are being deployed in Rajasthan, UP, J&K and Himachal Pradesh

Topics
renewable energy | Power grids | Power Sector

Subhayan Chakraborty  |  New Delhi 

power, electricity, power grid

While India has one of the world's most extensive power grid networks, its modernisation, especially at the last-mile level controlled by power distribution companies (discoms), has progressed slowly. The need to upgrade their archaic power systems along with increasing the share of renewable energy (RE) in their network is prompting these discoms to embrace high-tech solutions. GE Grid Solutions is looking to tap this opportunity by offering solutions to absorb more decentralised RE, senior company executives told Business Standard.

First Published: Sun, February 26 2023. 16:20 IST

