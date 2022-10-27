JUST IN
Business Standard

Jaypee Infra insolvency: Decks cleared for NARCL to buy first stress asset

Jaypee Infratech deal expected to close by early Nov

Topics
Jaypee Infratech | acquisition | asset reconstruction companies

Abhijit Lele  |  Mumbai 

Jaypee infratech
Senior bank executives said no bids were received under the Swiss challenge, which was scheduled on Thursday

The decks have been cleared for government-backed National Asset Reconstruction Company (NARCL) to acquire its first stress asset, as no counter offer was made for its bid for Jaypee Infratech.

Read our full coverage on Jaypee Infratech

First Published: Thu, October 27 2022. 21:41 IST

