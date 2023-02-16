JUST IN
Business Standard

Decoding Brand Anushka+Virat: A formidable force in a package deal

Hero MotoCorp is the latest in the power couple's endorsement list; Alia-Ranbir come a distant second

Topics
Virat Kohli | Anushka Sharma | Celebrity endorsement

Abhilash Mahajan  |  New Delhi 

Anushka+Virat
Photo: Anushka Sharma Twitter

It started off with a shampoo advertisement and from then on, there has been no stopping the endorsements coming their way. With Hero MotoCorp being the latest, Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma together currently endorse seven brands, the others being Puma, Myntra, Livspace, Shyam Steel, Toothsi and Blue Tribe. In the past, the couple has also been associated with brands like Google Duo, Manyavar, and Lux.

Read our full coverage on Virat Kohli

First Published: Thu, February 16 2023. 16:59 IST

