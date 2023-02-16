Decoding Brand Anushka+Virat: A formidable force in a package deal

It started off with a shampoo advertisement and from then on, there has been no stopping the endorsements coming their way. With Hero MotoCorp being the latest, and together currently endorse seven brands, the others being Puma, Myntra, Livspace, Shyam Steel, Toothsi and Blue Tribe. In the past, the couple has also been associated with brands like Google Duo, Manyavar, and Lux.