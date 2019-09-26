Deepika Padukone to Aamir Khan: When celebrities turn venture capitalists

Apart from venture capitalists, serial entrepreneurs and high net-worth individuals, Indian start-up ecosystem is also seeing huge interest from celebrities, mostly from films and sports world.

This year alone, at least half a dozen movie celebrities and sports stars like Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Sunil Shetty, Akshay Kumar and M S Dhoni have pumped in money into start-ups operating in sectors such as ride-sharing, health and fitness, and fashion, among others. Celebs like Deepika Padukone and Yuvraj Singh have, meanwhile, become serial investors and have set up investment arms to grow their ...