Delhi HC allows Vivo to operate accounts frozen by ED in tax evasion probe

-
ALSO READ
Vivo X80 Pro review: Can't shake budget tag despite good cameras, features
Vivo X80, X80 Pro India launch at 12 pm: Livestream, specs, price, and more
Vivo X80 5G smartphone series launched: Watch unboxing, know price, specs
Vivo TWS 2 ANC earbuds review: Expensive for what they bring to the table
Vivo V23 Pro review: Stylish mid-range smartphone for selfie lovers
-
The Delhi HC allowed Vivo to operate its bank accounts, which were frozen by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in a money-laundering probe.The court said that Vivo can operate its bank accounts to the extent that a balance of Rs 250 crore is maintained in its accounts at all times.
The court granted one week to the ED to file its response to the petition and listed the matter for further hearing on July 28. This comes after Delhi HC had last week asked ED to consider unfreezing some of Vivo's bank accounts to pay for its liabilities.On July 5, ED conducted raids at multiple locations across India in connection with the money laundering probe against Vivo. The agency had said that Vivo remitted about Rs 62,476 crore of its turnover to China between 2017 and 2021 to avoid paying taxes in India. This was almost half of the Chinese company's turnover of Rs 1.25 trillion, the ED said without stating the time period of the transaction.
The probe agency on July 5 had raided several places across the country in the money laundering investigation against Vivo and related firms.
The searches were carried out under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) in several states, including Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Meghalaya, and Maharashtra. The Delhi High Court on Wednesday sought response of the Enforcement Directorate on a plea by Chinese smartphone maker Vivo seeking quashing of an order freezing its various bank accounts in connection with a money laundering probe initiated against it.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU