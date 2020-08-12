Delhi HC issues notice to govt over google tax on MasterCard's subsidiary

JUST IN
The issue: if the Asia Pacific arm does not have permanent establishment in India, it must pay 2% equalisation levy, but if it does then it will pay the normal tax

Indivjal Dhasmana  |  New Delhi 

The Delhi High court has issued notices to the union government and the income tax department over a two per cent equalisation levy on Mastercard Asia Pacific PTE Ltd, a Singaporean subsidiary of Mastercard.

The court has posted the matter for August 18.

The issue relates to the presence of permanent establishment (PE) of the company in India. The authority of advance rulings (AAR), Delhi had ruled in 2018 that the company has various kinds of PE in India such as fixed place PE, service PE etc. The matter is sub-judice at present. PE is a place of business which generally gives rise to tax in India.

This year’s finance Act has expanded the scope of equalisation levy of two per cent to e-commerce players for supplying goods and service.


The issue is if Mastercard Asia Pacific does not have PE in India, it will have to pay an equalisation levy but if it has PE then it will pay the normal tax. The company went to court with a plea that the imposition of the levy on the company be stayed since the principal issue of PE is yet to be decided by the court.
