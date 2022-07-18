Delhi HC rejects plea to stop SpiceJet flights after seven mishaps

The on Monday rejected a public interest litigation (PIL) seeking to cancel Ltd after seven mishaps in the last two months.

The petition was filed by lawyer Rahul Bhardwaj seeking directions to the civil aviation ministry, Directorate General of Civil Aviation(DGCA), and others to form a fast-track group to consider stopping until the follows all security measures.

“The Aviation Act is a robust mechanism in respect to the aviation industry to address the issue. The airlines cannot be told to not operate based on this PIL,” said a bench of Chief Justice Satish Chandra Sharma and Justice Subramonium Prasad in response.

Referring to three incidents in May, two in June, and another two in July, the petition said the lives were at risk due to the airline’s poor management.

The issue of non-payment of salary was also highlighted in the plea.

Taking into consideration the above points, the court said the Aviation Act makes the rules on safety, flying, registration, and marking of aircraft and that the is the competent authority to look into such issues. “ is free to take action. In fact, the body is quite prompt in taking action. Some show cause notices have already been issued against some flights,” the court said.

Last year, a audit revealed that the was facing a fund crunch and that its maintenance procedures were concerning.

On July 6 this year, the DGCA issued a show-cause notice to following eight incidents of technical malfunction in its aircraft since June 19. The aviation regulator said the budget carrier had "failed" to establish safe, efficient, and reliable air services.