Delhi HC stays CCPA norms, says paying service charge a matter of choice

Staying the guidelines issued by Central Consumer Protection Authority (CCPA) saying that restaurants and hotels cannot levy service charges by default on food bills, the Delhi High Court(HC) said paying the charge is a matter of choice.

"If you don’t want to pay, don't enter the restaurant. It is a matter of choice,” Justice Yashwant Varma remarked.

The Court also said there will be no on takeaway food orders.

However, food outlets should display that they are levying such charges clearly on their menus so that customers know, the court said.

The order was passed on a petition by the Restaurant Association of India(NRAI) challenging CCPA guidelines.

"The matter requires deliberation and until the next hearing on November 25, the CCPA guidelines are stayed. must ensure that the condition that customers should pay the service charges must be clearly stated in the menu or any other place where it can be prominently displayed. In addition to this, members of restaurant associations must also give an undertaking that no would be levied on takeaway food orders,” the court said.

The Court sought responses from the government(respondent) on the matter.

The CCPA, which comes under the Ministry of Consumer Affairs, issued guidelines on July 4 for preventing unfair trade practices and violation of consumer rights with regard to the hotels and restaurants levying service charges.

The guidelines stated that no customer should be forced to pay the against their will. It stated:

• Service charge should not be levied by renaming it as some other charge

• Hotels or restaurants cannot force a customer to pay the service charge and clearly state that such charges are optional.

• Customers should not be denied entry into a food establishment based on their decision to not pay the service charge

• GST should not be levied on the combined food bill and the service charge.

The NRAI, which represents more than five lakh restaurants in the country, had said the guidelines issued by CCPA had no legal basis.

The restaurant association contended that the service charge cannot just be done away with solely based on these guidelines and that a new law or amendment has to be brought in to abolish the charge altogether.

“The contents(guidelines) therefore cannot be treated as an order of the Government," the petition said.

The association contended that paying the charge is the sole intention and discretion of the customer. “Once the customer becomes aware of the service charge and they place an order there is a binding contract between the customer and the food outlet to pay,” the association said.

“In between this contract, a third party cannot have a say. The guidelines are arbitrary and should be set aside, the association said.

The petition also said the service charges collected from the customers are distributed among the staff of the restaurants and hotels. Without such charges the well-being of the restaurant employees will be affected, the restaurant argued.

According to the association, the standard of levying service charges is not new and many countries such as the UK, Singapore, Japan, and the USA are charging their customers for service between 8% and 12.5%," the petition said.