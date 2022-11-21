JUST IN
Worst may be over for NMDC stock: Cash flows likely to improve, say experts
Zee Entertainment, Sun TV may underperform on advertising growth worries
Higher crude realisations have analysts upbeat on ONGC, Oil India
Near term margins may remain subdued for Astral, high valuation weighs
Near term margins may remain subdued for plastic pipe maker Astral
Investors react positively to LIC's good showing in second quarter
Big shoes to fill for footwear firms as near-term margin worries bite
Nykaa gets a thumbs up from investors after a strong Q2 performance
After strong Q2, uptick ahead for agrochemical major PI Industries stock
Road ahead for Tata Motors depends on the pace of volume recovery
You are here: Home » Companies Â» Financial X-Ray
As moonlighting gains traction, most employees feel it is unethical: Report
Business Standard

Delhivery cedes more ground, hits new low despite Q2 loss shrinking QoQ

Several brokerages bullish on the stock with target prices ranging between Rs 330 and Rs 700

Topics
Delhivery | Q2 results | doorstep delivery

Devangshu Datta  |  New Delhi 

Delhivery
The margin of losses did decline substantially at both operating level and after tax

The share price of Delhivery has seen deep reactions since the stock listed in June at a price of Rs 535. The IPO was priced at Rs 487 and the stock hit a high of Rs 708 in June. It hit its all-time low of Rs 329.90 on Monday (Nov 21) before recovering to the Rs 344 level on the NSE.

TO READ THE FULL STORY, SUBSCRIBE NOW NOW AT JUST RS 249 A MONTH.

SUBSCRIBE TO INSIGHTS

What you get on Business Standard Premium?

  • icon Unlock 30+ premium stories daily hand-picked by our editors, across devices on browser and app.
  • icon Full access to our intuitive epaper - clip, save, share articles from any device; newspaper archives from 2006.
  • icon Curated newsletters on markets, personal finance, policy & politics, start-ups, technology, and more.
  • icon Pick your 5 favourite companies, get a daily email with all news updates on them.
  • icon 26 years of website archives.
  • icon Preferential invites to Business Standard events.
OR

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Delhivery

First Published: Mon, November 21 2022. 20:23 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.