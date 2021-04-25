Demand is stable, it was taxation that impacted our Q4 show: HCL Tech CEO

HCL Technologies on Friday reported a 64.9 per cent YoY decline in its Q4 net profit, as the impact of higher taxes and one-time bonus payment was visible in the company's fourth quarter numbers. However, the firm said it expects double digit-growth this financial year.

CEO C Vijayakumar spoke about plans for the year and the impact of the pandemic. Edited excerpts: What was the reason for the quarterly profit being down 65 per cent? That was because of a taxation issue in India. There are certain technicalities, because of which in India AS we had to provide for higher ...