Denim retailer Spykar spins a new brand story, looks to regain past glory

From being a feisty and visible denim brand in the 1990s, Spykar has found itself slipping out of public reckoning over the past decade. It lost its footing as digital marketplaces and modern retail ushered in a new era of apparel labels.

Now, under a new management, non-resident Indian Apurv Bagri’s Metmin Investment acquired the brand in 2014, it is looking to regain its past glory. The brand is extending its métier to athleisure, a Rs 70 billion market that is estimated to be growing at 13-14 per cent a year and pushing up its advertising and marketing ...